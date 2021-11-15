NDC poorly managed 2020 elections – Yamoah Ponkoh concedes

Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh, leading member of the NDC

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh has admitted that the NDC accepted defeat in 2020 because of some influential people in society who spoke to the leadership.

According to him, the records proved that the NDC won the election but the power was stolen by the use of security personnel and the machinations of the Electoral Commission (EC).



Yamoah Ponkoh said in as much as he will blame the Electoral Commission (EC) for their problems, the NDC should also take part of the blame because they did not manage their elections well.



He indicated that although the NDC will continue to let the world know they were cheated in 2020, they have decided to be more vigilant in 2024 where they know they will wrestle power from the governing NPP.



“Kwame, they have a point when they say we do not have our own collated results because I believe we have to take some of the blame because I cannot defend that everything went smoothly for us. I will be a hypocrite to say that we managed our elections well. We have our shortcomings but if you do the maths, I tell you that John Mahama won.



NDC won the majority of seats too but it was a calculated machination they engaged in that worked for them with the help of certain people especially some people who were clad in Military uniform who are not Military men. These people went to kill people in Techiman.

I’m still saying and I will not hide it that the declaration of Nana Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 election was a lie, he stole the election, the EC rigged the election but we have kept quiet because there are elderly people in the country. But we have decided to drum home what happened as a move to ensure vigilance in the 2024 election”, he said on Accra-based OKAY FM.



Former President of Ghana and the leader of the NDC in the 2020 election, John Dramani Mahama has said that he is willing to testify if ECOWAS will investigate Ghana’s 2020 elections and the fraud that went on.



He believes that the Electoral Commission stuffed ballot boxes because the Commission printed extra one million ballot papers which was in contravention of the electoral laws of the land.



The NDC as a political party has also petitioned the new Inspector-General of Police to as a matter of urgency probe their claims of printing extra one million ballot papers by the electoral Commission.