NDC presents GH₵20,000 token to Perez Chapel International

The presentation was made by National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

National Leaders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) completed the party’s religious thanksgiving service with a visit to one of the major charismatic churches in Accra.

Led by National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the newly-elected leaders joined the congregation at Perez Chapel International for worship on Sunday, January 8, 2023.



Asiedu Nketiah, in an address, recounted how 2020 was a busy year for the party having elected over 400,000 party officers in over 47,000 elections nationwide.



That the party suffered no casualties through the entire process and having asked God for guidance and protection, it was right to return to church to thank God for being faithful to the NDC.



“On behalf of the party, we present a token of GHC20,000 to the church as thanksgiving to the Lord for how far he has brought us. Thank you very much and may God bless us all,” Asiedu Nketiah said at the tail end of his address.



He subsequently handed the envelope with the sum to some officials of the church as leader of the church, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare looked on.

The Archbishop admonished the party in his address to at all times act in ways that project the interest of the nation over all other interests.



He also congratulated the new executives and prayed for them.







SARA