NDC primaries: ‘Cash spraying’ aspirant loses at Ejura Sekyeredumase, places 4th

MP aspirant spraying cash

A cash spraying parliamentary aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Ejura Sekyeredumase constituency, Juliana Kinang Wassan, has lost the election.

Ms Wassan stormed the voting grounds at the Ahmadiya School Park on Saturday, May 13, 2023, during the NDC primaries and started spraying cash to delegates from the roof of her vehicle.



She showered money on delegates at the in the full glare of the security officials and her opponent the current MP, Muhammad Bawah Braimah, who was retained at the end of the polls to lead the NDC in election 2024.

When she was quizzed about her intent before the polls, she told a reporter that she realised she had the money in her car and decided to share it.



The video of the incidence has since gone viral on social media.