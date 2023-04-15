NDC primaries: Confusion in Amenfi Central as eligibility of Keche’s wife is being contested

Keche and his wife

There appears to be confusion brewing in the Amenfi Central constituency as the eligibility of Joana Cudjoe, the wife of popular musician, Keche Andrew is being contested after being rendered unqualified to compete in the party's parliamentary primaries.

Joana Cudjoe was rendered unqualified by her constituency for having double membership.



A report showed that she has a party membership card in Bantama in the Ashanti region and Amenfi Central in the Western region.



The Regional Vetting Committee, therefore, decided not to approve her candidacy for the NDC primaries over allegations of forgery.



The Committee established that the aspirant’s name was not in 2008, 2012, 2016 or 2020 voters register of the Electoral Commission in the Bantama constituency after testifying before the vetting Committee that she started voting there in 2008.



Also, the Committee noted that Ms. Cudjoe only registered in 2020 in Amenfi Central which is far below the four-year mandatory period for aspirants wishing to contest as MP.



The report by the vetting committee chaired by NDC Director of Communications, Kakra Essuman said the matter has been referred to Accra for further deliberation and advice.

Joana Cudjoe is one of five others seeking to challenge incumbent MP, Peter Kwakye-Ackah in the Amenfi Central primaries.



Members of the constituency have been left divided as reports claim that she could be cleared of any wrongdoing to compete in the NDC primaries.



KPE/BOG