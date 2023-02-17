NDC primaries: Cost of parliamentary forms adjusted to GH¢50,000

NDC General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey has announced dates for the open of nominations, purchasing of forms and filing of nomination forms for the election of a Presidential Candidate for the party ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

Nominations are opened from 22nd February to 24th February, 2023.



Each candidate must be nominated on a seperate nomination form.



However, the nomination forms has been adjusted upawards from GH¢30,000 to GH¢ 50,000



"Forms of nomination may be made available in the office of the General Secretary for purchase at a non-refundable fee of Fifty thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢ 50,000.00) paid by bankers' draft," a notice of Elections signed by the General Secretary stated.



"Completed nomination papers must be delivered to me with the required deposit of Ghc 500,000.00 (Banksers' draft) between the aboce-mentioned hours from the 20th day of March to the 22nd day of March at the Party Headquarters," he added.



The poll will be taken at the selected venue within the Constituency in all the regions between the hours of seven o'clock in the morning and five o'clock in the evening on the 13th day of May, 2023.





Timetable



Both the presidential and the parliamentary primaries would be held concurrently on Saturday, May 13, 2023.



Announcing the timetable for the elections at a press conference held in Accra on Wednesday, January 18, the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, said the two elections would be held on the same day in all the voting centres in the 276 constituencies including Santrokofi Akpafu Likpe and Lolobi (SALL), and the NDC headquarters would also constitute a voting centre,” Mr Kwetey said.



Present at the press conference were the National Chairman of the party, Johnson Aseidu Nketiah; National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi; Member of the NDC legal team, Baba Jamal, and former flag bearer aspirant, Sylvester Mensah among other leading members of the party.



Per the timetable, nominations for aspiring parliamentary candidates would open on February 22 to 24 to make room for interested persons to pick nomination forms via the NDC website at a cost of GH¢5000 which must be paid via Mobile Money.

Although nomination for presidential candidates would also commence on February 22 to 24, interested candidates are required to pick nomination forms directly from the office of the General Secretary of the party and pay a fee of GH¢30,000 via banker’s draft.



However, female aspirants and persons with physical disabilities would be required to pay only 50 per cent of the fee charged.



Aspiring presidential and parliamentary candidates would be required to submit the completed forms between March 20 to 22 before vetting would commence on March 27 to 29.



There would also be a window for appeals on the outcome of the vetting process between March 30 to April 6 before the election on May 13.