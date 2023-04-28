NDC primaries: ‘Follow who know road’- Sam George raps party delegates

Sam Nartey George, MP for Ningo Prampram

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nettey George has advised his constituents to “follow who knows road” ahead of the parliamentary primaries.

He insists his competitor for the Parliamentary Candidate race is a flippant Character who has not seen to the end any responsibility handed over to him by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Sam George who was speaking on Accra-based TV3 said it’s imperative that delegates of the largest opposition political party give him the nod to lead them as he has proven over the years his competence and love for the constituency and the NDC.



“When I was the candidate in 2016 and we were working hard to raise the number of votes for the NDC, he was preaching skirt and blouse. His mantra was no 9, no 10.



"When President Mahama came to Afienya to launch the campaign he was nowhere to be found. He came back in 2018 and said he wanted to be Chairman, the delegates were kind enough but once again after 1 year and three months he resigned and said he wanted to contest me and I beat him.

"During the 2020 campaign trail, he was nowhere to be found. Just recently he said he wanted to be Chairman but he was beaten because people looked at his track record of not completing any task the party gives to him.



"He is a flippant character and he is unable to complete any task given to him. People want an MP who they know will sit in Parliament for 4 years and complete the task given to him.



"I think the only positions he is yet to contest in the NDC is flagbearer and Women Organizer. I have kept my focus and the people of Ningo Prampram know that I deliver,” he said.