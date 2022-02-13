NDC puts legal team at disposal of ‘intimidated’ journalists

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, NDC National Chairman

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the formation of a legal team to assist all journalists and persons who feel intimated in their line of duty.

Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo made this announcement while speaking to journalists at the Greater Accra Regional Police command when he visited Accra FM’s Nana Kwabena Bobie Ansah, host of the Citizen Show who was arrested for the alleged publication of false news last night Thursday, February 10, 2022.



“Our team of lawyers are at the disposal of all journalists as well as persons who feel intimidated by the government in the wake of the protest against the controversial E-levy,” he said.



“As a party we have seen all sorts of machinations ongoing in the past 72-hours all in an attempt to intimidate the front runners in the agitation against the E-levy. This cannot actually intimidate us in the fight against E-levy,” he added.



Meanwhile, Kwabena Bobie Ansah has been whisked to the Kaneshie Circuit Court to face trial.



The journalist was arrested in connection with an alleged case of publication of false news and offensive conduct.

Bobie Ansah was arrested by security operatives Thursday night after he ended his show at about 10:00pm.



He was picked up and taken to the Nima Police Station and later transferred to the striking force.



He becomes the third journalist to be arrested in the past month.



This follows Captain Smart of Onua TV who was also arrested for some utterances he had made on TV and is currently facing trial for alleged extortion, and Power FM’s Oheneba Boamah Bennie, who is in jail for two weeks and fined GHS3,000 for contempt of court, in a case in which he allegedly made false claims against President Akufo-Addo and the justices of the Supreme Court in relation to the 2020 election petition.