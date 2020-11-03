NDC questions CDD report after findings reveal Ghanaians have higher confidence in NPP

Edem Agbana, Deputy National Youth Organizer, NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed dissatisfaction about the pre-election report presented by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) as it raises concern over the methodology and certain findings in the report.

The Deputy National Youth Organizer of the party, Edem Agbana, speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show expounded that while it appreciates the work of CDD, it finds it very important to put into question the methodology used in the research.



The question we need to ask ourselves is what is the sample size? What is the methodology that was used and which constituencies did they focus on? For example, we have 275 constituencies but if you move to a constituency like Bantama, Nhyiaeso or Dome Kwabenya and then you conduct such a research, even though you are speaking to the same Ghanaian, you will know that the feedback you will get will be different from the response you will get from the same group of people in Ashaiman, Ayawaso West Wuogon, Madina or Ayawaso East. So when this report is made available, the first thing to ask is ‘what is the sample size of the population that CDD used’? When they were done, which constituencies did they choose and what is the voting pattern? What is the traditional history behind those parties? That is the question we need to ask. That will also form a judgement”.

Edem argued that some responses in the report do not represent the majority of Ghanaians. Illustrating his point, he stated some months ago that the opposition NDC scored the current government’s fulfilment of promises at 14 per cent. In contrast, the CDD report states that the governing NPP enjoys a significant advantage over the opposition NDC when it comes to public confidence in the ability to deliver on campaign promises. According to him, such a report is “surprising”.



