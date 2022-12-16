NDC raises GH¢1 million to support elective congress

File photo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has disclosed that the party raised over GH¢1 million Ghanaians from the party’s appeal to Ghanaians to support its congress which is slated for Saturday, December 17, 2022.

In a statement issued, the NDC’s Congress Planning Committee thanked Ghanaians for their contribution as well as former President John Dramani Mahama who helped make the appeal to Ghanaians.



The committee also thanked the former president for bearing the full cost of the party’s 10th Women and Youth Conference which was held at the University of Coast on Saturday, December 10, 2022.



“MoMo donations and deposits into the congress account and other alternate channels of donation amounted to Ghs1,083,000 (one million and eighty-three thousand). The party wishes to thank all Ghanaians who contributed their widow’s mite to what is expected to be a monumental Congress tomorrow.



“The Planning Committee also wishes to thank the many people who made donations to the Congress but wish to remain anonymous.



Additionally, the Planning Committee wishes to thank the former President for sponsoring the entire budget of the Youth and women congresses and also topping up to make up the shortfall in the budget for National Delegates Congress amounting to several million cedis,” parts of the statement read.

It can be recalled that the former president, in a video message, called on Ghanaians to support the NDC’s upcoming National Delegates Congress, slated for Saturday, December 17, 2022.



“I am inviting 500,000 willing Ghanaians, NDC supporters, sympathisers, and friends to donate a minimum of GHS10 each to help us fund the congress. You don’t have to be a member of the NDC to donate,” Mahama said.



