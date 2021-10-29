NDC ready to assist police investigate Mahama’s 1 million vote claim – Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Aseidu Nketia, General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress

The General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Aseidu Nketia, says the NDC is prepared to assist the Ghana Police Service to assist in any “credible investigation” into the 1m vote claim by Mahama.

This comment by the NDC Kingpin comes after the flagbearer for the NDC, John Dramani Mahama alleged that the EC secretly thumb-printed over 1 million votes in favor of the NPP.



Mahama added that all these things dented the credibility of the polls and caused an embarrassment.



In response to the allegation, Dr Bossman Asare noted that the EC has observed that the EC’s silence on Mahama’s 1m vote claim has dire consequences on public confidence in the Commission and that the EC wants the police to investigate it.



“Distinguished citizens, in the last few weeks Former President Mahama has made a number of allegations against the EC and the 2020 elections. As Officials charged with the responsibility of conducting elections in Ghana, we owe it a duty to provide Ghanaians with the facts and the truth about the elections and the allegations raised. We are of the view that our silence on these false allegations could have dire consequences as it could undermine citizens’ confidence in our dear country,” Dr Bossman Asare told pressmen.

But responding to the EC in a press conference on Thursday, 28th October 2021, The General Secretary for the NDC, Johnson Aseidu Nketia, noted that the NDC has taken note with satisfaction Bossman Asare’s call on the Ghana Police Service.



He noted Mahama’s claim was on solid grounds and that NDC stands ever prepared to assist in any credible investigation into the matters raised.



“We are aware however that Bossman Asare’s call is only a red herring because he cannot feign ignorance of the fact that the Police Service is already seized with all the evidence on this matter. On the specific printing of 1 million excess ballot papers and arrest of persons with thumb-printed ballot papers, the Ghana Police Service carried out the arrests and therefore should be providing updates on the status of investigations to the population. All that Bossman Asare needs to do is to call on the Attorney General to ask the police to prosecute the offenders,” Asiedu Nketia told the media.