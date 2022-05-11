NDC recognizes SALL as a constituency in upcoming internal elections

NDC supporters at a rally | File photo

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has stated that its National Executive Committee, NEC, has adopted and recognized the Santrokofi Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe (SALL) area as a constituency.



This was contained in a communique dated May 10, 2022; and signed by General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.



The NDC noted in the communique that the recognition will be in lieu of internal elections slated for between May to November 2022.

Residents of SALL were disenfranchised in the 2020 general as a result of the Electoral Commission announcing to the constituents in the area on December 6 that they could not participate in the parliamentary elections.



The area has since been without an MP in the 8th Parliament – a situation many say is blot on the image of the Electoral Commission and on Parliament.



Although voters in the SALL traditional areas were allowed to vote in the Buem constituency for the presidential elections, they were directed by the EC not to participate in the parliamentary elections.



NDC internal polls: Relevant dates



a. Party Membership Verification and Update of Registered Members as at 31st December 2018 is expected to run till 15th May, 2022.

b. 21st May - 7th June, 2022 = Limited Registration Exercise for new members.



c. 15th June to July, 2022 = Branch Elections



d. August 1 to August 8, 2022 = Collation of Branch Election Results



e. August, 2022 and September, 2022 = Collation of Ward Elections and Constituency Elections respectively.



f. October, 2022 and November, 2022 = Regional Conference and National Delegate Congress respectively.

Other highlights in the communique:



Nominations forms will sell at a fee of ten Ghana cedis (GHC10) for all aspirants.



Eligible contestants at the branch level will strictly be registered and active members of the party and in good standing for a least four years.



Also, all registered members of the party in good standing shall participate in the voting process.