NDC regional elections: Ex-MP George Loh eyes Volta chairman slot

87769309 George Loh, former Member of Parliament for the South Dayi Constituency

Sat, 8 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A former Member of Parliament for the South Dayi Constituency in the Volta Region, Mr George Loh, has declared his intention to contest the Volta regional chair slot of the party.

Mr Loh, a lawyer by profession, made the declaration in a statement issued on Friday, 7 October 2022.

According to the statement, "on the back of extensive consultation, I wish to declare my intention to contest for the Volta Regional Chairmanship position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)."

Below is the statement:

DECLARATION OF INTENTION TO CONTEST VOLTA REGIONAL CHAIRMANSHIP POSITION

On the back of extensive consultation, I wish to declare my intention to contest for the Volta Regional Chairmanship position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

I pledge and commit to adopt an open-door policy, teamwork, utmost honesty, transparency, regard and respect for all as well as harnessing the energies and ideas of all to deliver the Volta Region’s expected mandate in winning the 2024 general elections.

Also, seriously on the table is the resolve to win all the 18 parliamentary seats in the region.

I equally like to seize the opportunity to wish all candidates contesting various positions in the constituency-based elections across the Region a healthy and successful campaign.

George Loh, ESQ

Vice Chairman, Volta Region NDC

