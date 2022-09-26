NDC regional executives kicks against 'Project Ashanti' initiative

File Photo

A group within the Ashanti Regional wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reportedly initiated a project, dubbed ‘The Ashanti Project'.

The project is intended to ensure that all persons who aspire for positions at the regional level in the impending regional elections are Asante indigenes.



The project is believed to be spearheaded by some bigwigs of the party who are unhappy with the composition of the current leadership.



The regional executives of the party have kicked against it as they believe it is myopic and tribalistic.



Nana Kwasi Andrews, the Ashanti Regional chairman of the party distanced the party from it, disclosing that the project was against the principles of the NDC.

Reports further indicate that Madam Betty Mould Iddrisu and Dr. Agyemang Mensah are opposed to the group as they believe it is targeted at certain individuals and reeks of tribal bigotry.



Recently, the Council of Elders appointed a 7-member Fact Finding Committee headed by Dr. Samuel Sarpong, a former Ashanti Regional Minister, to investigate allegations against regional executives.



Mr. Enoch Amoako-Nsiah, a former Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator has alleged that some NDC Regional Executives compromised their positions to the detriment of their own party’s interest.



The committee after the investigations made some recommendations but it was rejected by the Regional chairman of the party, Augustine Nana Kwasi Andrews who described it as 'bogus'.