NDC releases timetable for its elections

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC prepares for 2024

NEC meets over internal elections issues

Party Members to receive electronic identification cards

The timetable for internal elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been released.

This follows approval of the same by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

According to a 3news report, the notice by the party also indicated that every new branch must have branch executives and only members of a branch who registered by 2018 can contest.

The release of the timetable follows a meeting by the NEC on May 9, 2022.

Meanwhile, the party has said that it will conduct its internal elections after completing the issuance of electronic identification cards to its members as part of measures to digitize the party’s membership records.

Find the full details of the timetable below:

TIME TABLE FOR ELECTIONS APPROVED BY NEC

1. Limited branch registration: May to June , 2022.

2. Branch elections: June to July, 2022

3. Ward Elections- August

4. Constituency Conference: Sept, 2022

5. Regional conference

October, 2022

6. National congress

November, 2022

Please Take Note

• All newly created Branches shall have new Branch Executives

• Only members of a branch who registered by 2018 can contest

• All members with their names on the branch register can vote.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
