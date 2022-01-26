‘NDC remains opposed to burdensome taxes that erode business capital’ – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

NDC will oppose taxes

Mahama accuses govt of the economic hardship



He spoke to NDC MPs



Former President John Dramani Mahama, has indicated that the NDC Minority in Parliament will persistently oppose burdensome taxes in the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government.



According to him, businesses will end up suffering if Parliament is to approve the numerous burdensome taxes introduced by the government.



Speaking during the closing session of the 2022 Caucus Retreat by NDC MPs on Monday, Mahama urged the government to reduce its expenditure and check corrupt use of funds rather than impose fresh taxes on Ghanaians.



“The NDC remains opposed to the imposition of the numerous fresh taxes on Ghanaians at a time when the government is living large and unwilling or unable to trim expenditure, cut waste and check corruption.

“These burdensome taxes will erode business capital, especially at a time when the government has crowded out the private sector’s access to credit by its voracious appetite for borrowing. The Ghanaian economy has been collapsed by President Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia,” John Mahama said.



In the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy, Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister, announced a 1.75 percent Electronic Transaction Levy and at least 15 percent increment in fees and charges on government services, among other taxes.



Key amongst the fresh taxes is the controversial E-levy which has generated many debates between stakeholders and the two Caucuses in Parliament.



MPs from the Minority have reiterated their resolve to fight against the passage of the E-levy Bill.



They argue that, the government’s decision to impose a 1.75% levy on all electronic transactions will collapse local businesses and deepen hardship in the country.