NDC reorganization hinges on the grassroot – Kwabena Duffour

Dr. Kwabena Duffour

Former Finance Minister and Governor for the Bank of Ghana Dr. Kwabena Duffour has noted that the National Democratic Congress needs reorganization.

According to him, this will be a recipe to win the party in the 2024 elections.



In line with this need, the flagbearer hopeful was in the Ashanti Region to address the concerns of our branch and constituency executives.



To him, it’s of absolute importance that the party touches base with their grassroots because of the key role they play for the party.



“Addressing the concerns of our branch and constituency executives is key to the NDC’s reorganization. In view of this, I was once again in the Ashanti Region over the weekend to interact with some local executives, as part of the NDC’s outreach program to local branches and constituencies. It is always important to touch base with our grassroots,” he said in a post on Facebook.

The National Democratic Congress NDC says it’s ready to annex power from the governing New Patriotic Party.



According to the largest opposition party it has what it takes to take over the administration of the country from the NPP that has plunged the people of Ghana into economic mess.



The party is yet to settle on a leader for the 2024 election. However, some leading members of the party believe that John Dramani Mahama has what it takes to win the party power after losing in 2016 and 2020.