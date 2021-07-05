NDC revises route for Tuesday march

Protesters have been asked to converge at the Accra Mall at 6:00am

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced routes for Tuesday’s protest dubbed ‘March For Justice’.

Protesters have been asked to converge at the Accra Mall at 6:00am for the procession.



The party, in its letter seeking permission from the police, had indicated that the protest would follow four routes with one chapter starting from Madina, the other from the Accra business district, the third from Osu and the last from Lapaz.



But after negotiations with the Ghana Police Service’s top officer, James, Oppong-Boanuh, on Friday, July 2, NDC’s Youth Wing, under whose auspices the protest will be staged, said after converging at the Accra Mall, the protest marchers will proceed onto the Liberation Road to Opeibea House then through the Switchback Road.



From there, the single batch will use the Ako Adjei Interchange to Parliament House.



The organisers are expected to present a petition to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the Jubilee House and another to Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, at Parliament House.

“We wish to assure the general public that much effort has been put into ensuring the safety of everyone who will participate in the street march,” NDC’s National Youth Organiser George Opare Addo stated in a press release on Saturday, July 3.



“All existing Covid-19 protocols will also be enforced to ensure the safety of all.”



He noted that the action has so far received goodwill and support from many Ghanaians.



“This demonstrates that the generality of Ghanaians are in support of marching against the social ills this government has visited on us as a people.”