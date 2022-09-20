1
NDC revokes membership of former PPP Parliamentary candidate

Tue, 20 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Cape Coast North Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has revoked the membership of Bright Edem Drofenu, a former Progressive People's Party's Parliamentary Candidate for the Cape Coast South Constituency.

In a letter by the party, it stated that Bright Edem Drofenu's position as the branch executive member was also revoked.

"At a functional Executive Committee (FEC) sitting on September 19, 2022, at the Cape Coast Hotel, the FEC adopted the report of the Special Complaints Committee (SCC) based on which his membership with the party (The Mary Queen of Peace Branch) was declared null and void."

Even though the details of why his membership was revoked was not stated, it is reported that Bright Edem Drofenu once contested the Cape Coast South Parliamentary elections on the ticket of the Progressive People's Party in 2012.

Meanwhile, the Cape Coast, North Constituency Chairman of the NDC, Adamu Yushau Usumanu, has indicated that Mr. Drofenu can take the necessary steps to reapply to be a member of the party if he so desires.

