NDC’s 2024 victory depends on success of internal elections – Charles Asiedu

Hoisted NDC Flag File Photo: NDC flag

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: myxyzonline.com

The Ahafo Regional Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Charles Asiedu, has implored members of the congress to substitute their personal interest with the party’s leadership as they organise a nationwide internal elections.

He gave this advice in a statement to congratulate the members of the party in the Ahafo Region for a successful branch elections.

“…Our victory in 2024 is largely dependent on our preparation as we embark on intra party activities from branch through to national,” he urged in the statement.

Branch Elections

The opposition party finished its branch elections successfully yesterday, awaiting the constituency and regional polls.

The polls began on 31st July and ended yesterday, 7th August,2022.

The elections took place across the 782 Branches of the party in 6 constituencies.

The Constituencies are Asunafo South and North, Asutifi North and South as well as the Tano North and South Constituencies.

In all, 7,038 branch officers were elected, said the Ahafo Regional Organiser of the NDC, Charles Asiedu.

Source: myxyzonline.com
