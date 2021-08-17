NDC's Alhaji Mamudu Amadu extols virtues of late Alhaji Agbeve

Alhaji Amadu(L) in a tête-à-tête with Dr. Wahab Agbeve

Source: Ralph Apetorgbor, Contributor

Former Chairman of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Anyaa Sowutuom constituency, Alhaji Amadu Mamudu, has described his predecessor, late Alhaji Mohammed Agbeve as a colossus, a unifier and a leader per excellence to the party.

He said the late Agbeve had distinction in everything he ventured into including politics, herbal practice and business.



According to him, the deceased was a uncommon politician who stayed true to his convictions until his demise.



Alhaji Amadu Mamudu revealed this when he visited the late Alhaji Mohammed Agbeve immediate family at his Sowutuom residence where he consoled the wife and children, asking them to “take heart as Muslims and leave everything to Allah”.



He described the death as unfortunate and a great loss to the Agbeve family, the NDC and Ghanaians.



Alhaji Mamudu said he was devastated when he received the sad news of the death of his senior brother and mentor Alhaji Agbeve.

He urged the deceased wife and children and other members of the Agbeve family to take solace in the fact that it was the will of Allah, noting 'Alhaji Agbeve lived a worthy life and served the nation, NDC and humanity meritoriously.



Alhaji Mamudu prayed Almighty Allah to grant the soul of the deceased Aljannah Firdaus.



He also called on the late Agbeve's children and the loved ones to take solace in the exemplary lifestyle of their late father.



Responding, Dr. Abdul-Wahab Agbeve, on behalf of his family, thanked Alhaji Mamudu for finding time out of his tight schedule to commiserate with the immediate family, stressing that such show of solidarity and concern for humanity were deeply appreciated.



He also thanked Alhaji Amadu for the friendship and brotherhood he built with his father over the years until his demise.

He equally urged the former Chairman to take heart, adding that “we are in this together.”



Alhaji Agbeve, a Chieftain of the NDC was the Chairman of Weija constituency before it was demarcated into three new constituencies-Anyaa Sowutuom, Bortinor Ngleshie Amanfrom and Weija Gbawe in 2012. He also served on several committees of the party.



He was the Founder of Agbeve Herbal Hospital in Accra.



The fearless fighter died on Thursday in Accra after a short illness.