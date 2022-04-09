NDC's Baba Kamara appointed sole distributor of Dangote fertilizer across West Africa

Baba Kamara and Aliko Dangote

Former Ghana Ambassador to Nigeria under the John Mahama administration and National Security Advisor Alhaji Yussif Baba Kamara has hit a jackpot from African Billionaire Aliki Dangote.

Dangote has appointed the National Democratic Congress big man to lead the introduction and distribution of Dangote Industries’ fertilizer to the Ghanaian market and other segments of the West African market.



Baba Camara is founder and CEO of Translas Logistics Company Limited and it will be the sole distributor of Dangote Fertilizer in the country and some other West African countries.



Last month, the African Billionaire was joined by Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari to open Africa’s largest Granulated Urea Fertiliser complex occupying 500 hectares of land in Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos at a cost of $2.5 Billion.



With Nigeria estimated to need about 5 to 7 million metric tonnes per annum of fertiliser and with the current level of fertiliser consumption in the country which is 1.5 million metric tonnes, Dangote Fertiliser complex was established to produce 3 million metric tonnes per annum of urea fertiliser in phase 1.



Baba Kamara’s piece of the cake

The Former Ghana Ambassador to Nigeria’s company will be leading the distribution of the fertilizer into the Ghana market and other West African nations market as a sole distributor.



Alhaji Kamara’s Translas Logistics has several years of experience in the distribution industry and has always partnered with Dangote industries in various ventures in the past.



Alhaji Baba Kamara is also a very personal friend of the African Billionaire, Aliki Dangote who is opening doors of wealth for his Ghanaian friend.



A letter appointing Translas Logistics Company as sole distributors of Dangote’s urea–based fertilizer to parts of the West African Sub–region, said the products will be sold in accordance with international laws and regulations.



The agreement also allows Translas Logistics to transact business directly with the main Fertilizer Plant at Dangote Free Trade Zone, Ibeju–Lekki, Lagos.