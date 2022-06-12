NDC's Brogya Genfi reacts to alleged ‘tribalistic’ audio of Osafo-Maafo

Former Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo

Leading member of the National Democratic Congress, Yaw Brogya Genfi has reacted to a leaked audio purported to be that of Senior Advisor to the President, Yaw Osafo-Maafo in which he makes comments deemed to be tribalistic.



The said audio has been making the waves on social media with some persons furious that the former Senior Minister will allegedly make statements that denigrates Ashantis.



In a post on his social media handle, Brogya Genfi described the alleged audio as reprehensible and odious.



Brogya Genfi stated, however, that he is not surprised that the contents of the alleged audio are coming from Osafo-Maafo.

He alleged the veteran politician has a history of making supposedly tribalistic comment. He is however shocked that Asantes will be drawn into an issue that is purely partisan and should not be tribalized.



He wondered why Yaw Osafo-Maafo will expose himself for attacks by making the comments which he is alleged to have made.



“Mr. Osafo-Maafo is a tribal bigot. And I don't understand why he opens himself up for insults from young persons. If you are dealing with your party issues in your region, why must you attack Asantes?”



This is the second time allegations of tribalism have been made against the former Education Minister following the leakage of an audio.



In 2015, an audio of him allegedly making some statements against certain ethnic groups in the country surfaced.



Yaw Osafo-Maafo however denied the claims, stressing that the audio was heavily doctored to suit a narrative.