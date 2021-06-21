NDC’s Brogya Genfi worried about Anin-Yeboah’s ‘inconsistency’

Member of NDC's Communications Team, Ernest Yaw Brogya Genfi

Member of the Communications Team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ernest Yaw Brogya Genfi, has expressed worry the Supreme Court panel on the 2020 Election Petition case did not want to hear the side of the Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC).

He said it is equally worrying that a member of the panel on the 2012 Election Petition case, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, who felt disappointed that the Commission was not willing to come open with documents to assist the Court and documented same in his written judgement, rejected that it was not necessary for the EC to assist the nine-justice court with documents in the 2020 Election Petition.



The former Ashanti Region Youth Organiser of the NDC said this in an interview with Berla Mundi on the New Day show on TV3 Monday, June 21.



Mr Genfi was commenting on assertions by the lead counsel for former President John Mahama in the 2020 Election Petition case, Tsatsu Tsikata, that the Supreme Court justices erred in delivering justice in that landmark case.

The NDC youth activist said: “I have pointed out to you the president of the [Supreme] Court, who in the 2012 Election Petition case felt disappointed and documented same, as to why the Electoral Commission was not willing to come open with documents and assist the court, this is the same person who in 2020 says that "we don’t need the assistance of the Electoral Commission."



“I have again pointed out to you a justice on the panel who virtually disclaimed his own academic material that is being used to teach law students."



“These are very serious issues that if nobody picked up arms after the 2020 Election Petition, all is well. There are a lot of things building up in the system and these are matters I think the National Security must also be interested in. These are very immediate issues with the case,” he pointed out.