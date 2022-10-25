NDC’s Chief Biney gets police clearance to picket at Bawumia’s office

Chief Biney

Mr. Hamilton Nixon Biney, also known as Chief Biney in political circles, has been given permission by the Ghana Police Service to picket at the office of the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Chief Biney, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy Organizer, petitioned the Accra Regional Office on Friday, October 21, 2022, requesting their approval and protection.



Although it is still unknown if Mr. Biney will picket by himself or seek support from some members of his party, he stated that the activity is scheduled for Friday, October 28, 2022.



He clarified that the activity is being done in opposition to the current financial hardship.

He claims that his goal is to draw Dr. Bawumia's attention to the severe economic difficulties that Ghanaians are facing and demand solutions.



He did, however, say that it will be a peaceful exercise.



