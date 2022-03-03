NDC's Commonwealth Petition is a disgraceful spectacle - Fixing the Country Movement

Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah (Convener, Fixing The Country Movement)

It's beyond shameful and disgusting to wake up to the news of the NDC petitioning Commonwealth Secretariat on some so-called human rights abuses in Ghana.

Fixing The Country Movement finds it as very hypocritical and misleading that the NDC that pride itself in believing in the constitutional process is today trying to run away from justice.



To the extent that the NDC gathered enough courage to put pen to paper with such lame petition detailing ongoing criminal cases in the Ghanaian courts and describing the judicial process as harassment and intimidation takes the biscuit.



Indeed, this current action of the NDC is not only disgraceful but a clear testament that they have gone beyond being funny or laughable and now in the realm of absurdity.



Is the NDC no longer interested in rule of law? We thought they claim they have the best of legal brians? Why can't they line up their legal luminaries to defend their members who are in court for one economic and financial crime or the other?

Every student of politics and law knows too well that, natural justice requires that a person receive a fair and unbiased hearing before a decision is made that will negatively affect them. The three main requirements of natural justice that must be met in every case are: adequate notice, fair hearing and no bias. All the cases that the NDC cited to the Commonwealth Secretariat and labeled as intimation has in it all the elements of natural justice.



It seems that not only is the NDC afraid of justice, but they're also conflicted with justice delivery process in Ghana.



This is a party that had no difficulty prosecuting former erstwhile Kufuor ministers when they won political power in 2008. Yes, former Minister of Information, Hon Asamoah Boateng was harassed and prevented from boarding a flight at the Kotoka International Airport in 2009 by the NDC administration. Others like Charles Wereko Brobbey, Charles Gyima, Kwadwo Mpiani, and a host of others had their day in court and the legal process exonerated them.



Did the NPP went to the international community with claims of abuse of the judicial process when the NDC hauled its members before the courts?

So why is the NDC no longer interested in the judicial process? The same judiciary that they used against the NPP not long ago?



Intriguingly, the preamble of the NDC constitution talks about Probity, Accountability and social justice. Is it any wonder that the NDC founder and former president Rawlings warned Ghanaians about the devices of the NDC and how corruption and impunity had become so endemic within the body politics of the NDC?



Someone probably should have told the NDC that this isn't the days of arbitrary rule or 19th Century anymore. We're in a democracy and the supremacy of the constitution is such that the NDC's cry of witch hunting will remain an ugly noise until they come before a judge with evidence of no wrong doing.



The famous English Jurist, Lord Denning once posed a question;

"Is it really wrong to witch hunt if there really are witches"



We call on our friends to reflect and answer this remarkable question by Lord Denning.



Our point is, we don’t want untrammeled Democracy in Ghana. And no one is interested in mob rule either. Which is why the NDC ought to square the circle now and play by the rules and tenet of our constitutional rule or forever shut it.



The Akufo-Addo administration will not relent or be deterred at all to ensure that there is accountability to the people of Ghana. The justice delivery process will continue and those whose actions and inactions caused financial loss to the state will never be spared. They will face the full rigors of the law. It matters not whether the NDC chose to petition the International Criminal Court or not.

NDC must stop being an existential threat to our democracy.



Long live Ghana



Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah



(Convener, Fixing The Country Movement)