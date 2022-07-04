NDC's Deputy Communications Officer hopeful honoured for hard work

Mr. Abdul-Fatawu (Northern Governor) awarded a citation of Honour

The Students Representative Council(SRC) of the Tamale College of Education(TACE), has honored the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC)'s Deputy Constituency Communications Officer hopeful for Sagnerigu Mr. Adam Abdul-Fatawu Wunizoya for his hard work, dedication to duty and support to student growth as SRC General Secretary of the College.

Mr. Abdul-Fatawu (Northern Governor) was awarded a citation of Honour alongside other deserving former executives of the Council and staff of the college for their commitments to duty and hard work.



The move formed part of efforts by the College SRC to encourage and motivate Student-Leaders as well as staff members to put in their best in the discharge of their duties, and also support the development of both academics and social life of students



The citation which was presented to the deserving members last Friday was inscribed "With our greatest appreciation, we hereby present Adam Abdul-Fatawu Wunizoya with this citation in recognition of your commitment, dedication and selfless service to the SRC Board of 2019 to the 2021 year group as General Secretary. The entire Student Body is grateful to you. Thank you", it said.



The SRC President of the College Master Tahiru Mohammed Murtala, minutes before handing over power to his successor Alhassan Nuhuman Sibdow at a short ceremony, said the citation was given to the selected members for their continual commitment to duty and support to student development in the institution.

Other deserving members included the Principal and Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the College Dr. Sulemana Iddrisu and Mr. Abdulai Ibn Azindoo the ICT lecturer and the Student Loan Coordinator of the college.



The handing over became necessary after the service term of the former SRC executives ended after having served 2 years in office(2019-2021).



Some of the achievements of the board included the provision of water storage for the college, provision of chairs, and tables, tiling of bathrooms, purchasing of Public Address(PA) systems, and organising of debate and sports competitions.



Others were successful in organising General Assembly and SRC week celebration among others.

Mr. Adam Abdul-Fatawu Wunizoya (Northern Governor) is a 30 years old Young man from Kpene, a well-known community in the Sagnerigu constituency.



Mr. Abdul-Fatawu had his early education at the Kpene L/A primary school and the Nyerizee Presbyterian Primary School and the Bagabaga Primary School, all in the constituency.



He also attended the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) primary and Junior High School where he had his BECE.



In 2009, he had admitted to the Tamale Senior High School(TAMASCO) where he completed and obtained his WASSCE/SSCE in 2013.

In September same year, the 'Northern Governor' as he is passionately called, went to the Divine Media College(DMC) where he obtained a Diploma in Journalism and Public Relations in 2015.



Currently, he is a final year student at the Tamale College of Education(TACE) where is studying for a Bachelor's degree in Education(B. Ed) in English and Ghanaian Language(Dagbani).



Leadership Positions



Some leadership positions occupied by Mr. Adam Abdul-Fatawu Wunizoya include National Treasurer for the Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana(TTAG), SRC General Secretary for the Tamale College of Education(TACE), Chief Advisor for the Tertiary Education Institution Network of the National Democratic Congress (TEIN) at the Tamale College of Education, President for the Young Democrats, an NDC youth group in the Sagnerigu Constituency.

He is also the current Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Ambassadors of NDC, a dedicated youth group of NDC in the Northern Region.



Furthermore, he is the Public Relations Officer for the Kpene Youth Club, a youth organization in Kpene, his hometown.



Again, the "Northern Governor" is an executive of the Dagbon Students Association(DASA) at the Tamale College of Education.



He is also the Education Committee Chairman for the Sagnerigu Youth Parliament, a youth-led organization in the Sagnerigu Municipality.