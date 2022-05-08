NDC's Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman mourns with Tobinco

Prof. Jane Naana (in black) greets some mourners

The 2020 Running Mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on Saturday joined well wishers to mourn with the Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I at the memorial service of his late mother, Deaconess Margaret Badu Tobbin.

Deaconess Margaret Badu Tobbin who was born in 1937 died on 24th, December 2021 after she took a short sickness at age 84.



The memorial service for Deaconess Margaret Badu Tobbin was held at the Forecourt of the State House on Saturday, May 7th, 2022.



The funeral rites will be held at Awudua in Tarkwa later today.



On Sunday, May 8, 2022, a thanksgiving service will be held at the Church of Pentecost, Awudua-Tarkwa.



The final funeral rites will also be held at the Community Center at Awudua after the Thanksgiving service at 10 a.m.

Earlier, the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, joined several well-wishers at the forecourt of the State House to mourn with Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I and his family.



Also, the National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Odame came to support the Tobinco.



The Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, Chairman for the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, CEO for Zoomlion Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Ghanaian International Evangelist, Lawrence Tetteh, former Minister of State and Founder of the Salt and Light Ministries Joyce Aryee and Gospel artiste Evangelist Dianah Asamoah, Diana Hamilton, Daughters of Glorious Jesus were also present to mourn with Tobinco.



The workers, staff and management of all subsidiaries of the Tobinco Group were also present in the full numbers to mourn with their boss.