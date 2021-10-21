NDC’s Kwesi Dawood granted bail

Akwasi Dawood (Second from left) flanked by his legal team and party comrades

• Kwesi Dawood was handed a two-week remand sentence last week

• He was accused of defiling his own daughter and causing her to go through an abortion



• He pleaded not guilty to the charges



The two weeks remand sentence imposed on the National Democratic Congress Communications Officer in the Central Region, Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood, has been rescinded.



Kwesi Dawood was arrested for allegedly impregnating his daughter.



He was accused of incest and abortion with his biological daughter.

Dawood is said to have started having sex with his daughter in 2019 when she was 15-years-old.



This matter was reported to the police by the mother of the victim who is also the former wife of the accused person.



Dawood was then charged with conspiracy to commit crime, defilement, incest and illegal abortion.



After pleading not guilty to the charges proffered against him, the NDC Communications Officer was initially reported to have been granted a GHC30,000 bail with two sureties.



It, however, later emerged that the Cape Coast Circuit Court presided over by Her Honour Dorinda Smith Arthur remanded him into custody to reappear in court after two weeks.

However, following an appeal filed by his lawyers led by the NDC’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, the judge on Thursday rescinded its decision.



As reported by the NDC’s Eric Adjei in a Facebook post, the decision by the court to overturn its decision to remand him into police custody was “unjust.”



“Good news! Our brother Kwesi Dawood has just been granted bail by the High Court, Cape Coast. The decision by the Circuit Court to remand him into Police custody for two weeks has been overturned as the same was unjust. The High Court has therefore ordered his release from Police Custody,” Eric Adjei posted.



