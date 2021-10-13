NDC’s Kwesi Dawood reports himself to police for investigation over incest allegations

Kwesi Dawood has been accused of having an incestuous relationship with his daughter

• Kwesi Dawood of the NDC was accused of incest with his daughter

• The victim said she got pregnant and was forced to have it aborted



• Kwesi Dawood has denied the allegations and has presented himself to the police



The Cape Coast police are interrogating Kwesi Dawood, the recently suspended Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, over the allegations of incest levelled against him by his teenage daughter.



According to a Daily Guide report, Dawood reported himself to the police in the company of two lawyers, and three other persons, where he underwent a long interrogation.



It continued that the victim and her mother, Mavis Ayite, were also said to have been at the police station upon an invitation, and also as part of the investigating process into the case.

Earlier, GhanaWeb reported on how Kwesi Dawood had allegedly been sleeping with his daughter since 2019 when she was only 15-years-old and going on to impregnate her.



Following that, it was reported that the NDC executive forced her to have an abortion, from which she is said to have bled for about a week thereafter.



“He then allegedly got his friend to administer an injection to terminate the pregnancy last year, and according to the victim, she bled for more than two weeks.



“It has been haunting me. He made me go for an abortion. He started having sex with me in 2019. The last time he had sex with me was in June 2021. He was NADMO Coordinator and is the current NDC Regional Communications Officer. He did not look after me,” Daily Guide had earlier reported of the girl saying.



The paper also reported that the girl claimed that her father had beaten her up when he found out that she had reported the incestuous act to her mother, following which the case was reported to the Swedru police.

“My mother was not happy for me to leave and go and stay with him. He promised to send me abroad to further my education and warned that if I reveal the act to anybody, he was going to end the plans to send me out for my education,” she is reported to have added.



Later, a communication from the NDC stated that the party had suspended the suspect, pending investigations before its Disciplinary Committee.



Kwesi Dawood on his part had vehemently denied any such claims, blaming it as being a scheme being pushed by people within the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He also said that the girl (the victim) in question is not his daughter but only a TESCON member at the University of Education, Winneba.