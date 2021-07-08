NDC's 'March for Justice' demo was a flop - Sam Pyne

General Secretary of the Ashanti Regional branch of NPP, Sam Pyne

General Secretary of the Ashanti Regional branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sam Pyne says the opposition National Democratic Congress' ''March for Justice'' protest yesterday was fruitless.

Hundreds of members and sympathizers of the NDC thronged the streets of Accra to register their displeasure with the unfair treatment and killing of some citizens by security services in the country.



Their protest majorly concerned the recent happenings at Ejura in the Ashanti Region where three persons were killed and other residents sustaining gunshot injuries.



The protesters brandished placards with inscriptions like; ''Akufo-Addo is using our money to bath in the sky'', ''Akufo-Addo, you are a dictator'', ''Ahmed Suale deserved to live'', ''No justice for the dead, no peace'' among others.



Some notable persons sighted during the demonstration included the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George; National Women Organizer of the party, Dr. Louisa Hanna Bissiw; National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and a host of other NDC leading members.

Reacting to the NDC protest, Sam Pyne noted that the concerns raised by the protesters are already being resolved by the Akufo-Addo government and that there's nothing new they said which hasn't been said.



He cited their complaints about insecurity in Ghana, which to him, doesn't hold because the government has well-equipped the Police with resources to maintain law and order.



He added that many of the things the NDC demands from the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, are also a rehash of their campaign message prior to 2020 general elections.



"All the things that formed the basis for their demonstration are rehashed. They used those things to campaign and we had elections on them on 7th December, 2020. So, people were asking what changed? They talked about Ejura for instance but the government has made a move to set up a Committee with Justice George Kingsley Koomson and others on the Committee. So, if you tell people that you're taking onto the streets because of these things, they wouldn't come," he said on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.