NDC's 'March for Justice' was unnecessary- Alhaji Ali Suraj

Alhaji Ali Suraj has criticized the NDC

A former Deputy Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) USA branch, Alhaji Ali Suraj says it was unnecessary for the National Democratic Congress to organise a demonstration for justice.

Hundreds of supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Tuesday morning hit the streets of Accra to protest what they say is injustice in Ghana under the watch of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The NDC Youth wing-led protest started from the Accra Mall area at Tetteh Quarshie interchange, passed through the Flagstaff house and ended at Parliament.



It was dubbed, ‘March for Justice’.



Wearing red and black, some of the protesters are holding placards with various inscriptions including, “Akufo-Addo, you are a dictator”, “Kum Yen Preko”, “We feel your silence Akufo-Addo and Bawumia”, “Ghanaian lives matter”, “Ahmed Suale deserved to live”, “No justice for the dead”, “no peace, #WeAreAllKaaka”, among others.

Speaking with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu on Atinka TV’s morning show, Alhaji Ali Suraj said the demonstration would rather bring insecurity in the country.



“I don’t think there is any profit in the demonstration. They are now bringing insecurity into the country,” he said.



He also alleged that the NDC always take political advantage of violence in the Zongo communities and use it against the NPP, cautioning the NDC to put a stop to it.