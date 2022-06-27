NDC’s National Organizer hopeful escapes death as car somersaults three times

Henry Osei Akoto, National Organizer hopeful for the National Democratic Congress

Member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and National Organizer Hopeful, Henry Osei Akoto has escaped death in an accident.

Reports have it that the accident happened at Achimota overhead in the Greater Accra Region on Monday 27th June. Mr. Osei Akoto’s vehicle got hit from the Achimota overhead, somersaulted 3 times and landed on the ground.



Mr Osei Akoto on his Twitter page wrote, “I’m still alive and at the hospital.”





Henry Osei Akoto, has announced his intentions to contest for the National Organizer position of the party whose national elections are slated for November this year.

In a tweet confirming his interest in the race, Mr Osei Akoto who is a Brands Management Consultant said he together with his colleagues are “here to lead the NDC to victory” in the 2024 elections.



Stating his objectives earlier in an interview granted Happy FM on Friday, June 4, 2022, he said “we are going to make sure that the right things are put in place and the party’s constitution works best for Ghanaians to know how powerful of a party we are”.



According to him, his decision to contest the position was to realise his hopes of seeing able leaders in government positions.



The National Organizer hopeful had in 2020 run on the ticket of the NDC for the Parliamentary seat in Oforikrom Constituency in the Ashanti Regional Capital, Kumasi.



However, he was defeated by Mr Emmanuel Marfo of the New Patriotic Party who polled 60,156 votes, constituting 70.4% of the total votes cast. Mr Osei Akoto polled 24,747 representing 28.96%.