NDC’s State of nation address a move to incite Ghanaians against NPP – Ahiagbah

Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Richard Ahiagbah believes the National Democratic Congress'(NDC’s) State of the Nation Address is a move to incite the people of Ghana against the NPP.

The NDC under the leadership of their Chairman, Asiedu Nketiah presented what it described as the true state of the nation address Monday. March 20, 2023.



They provided what they termed a better understanding of the country’s economy and the failure of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration indicating that Ghana is not in the ditch due to external forces.

The NDC indicated that mismanagement on the part of the government has led to the hardship currently being faced by the people of Ghana.



But reacting to the address, Richard Ahiagbah said “The NDC’s SONA is a dismal & insincere attempt to misrepresent & incite Ghanaians. When NPP gave its SONAs in opposition, the state of GH was truly weak & in crisis from the mismanagement of the NDC govt. Ghanaians know we are in difficulties bcos of Covid&Ukraine war”.