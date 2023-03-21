3
Menu
News

NDC’s State of nation address a move to incite Ghanaians against NPP – Ahiagbah

Richard Ahiagbah Raa.jfif Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Richard Ahiagbah

Tue, 21 Mar 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Richard Ahiagbah believes the National Democratic Congress'(NDC’s) State of the Nation Address is a move to incite the people of Ghana against the NPP.

The NDC under the leadership of their Chairman, Asiedu Nketiah presented what it described as the true state of the nation address Monday. March 20, 2023.

They provided what they termed a better understanding of the country’s economy and the failure of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration indicating that Ghana is not in the ditch due to external forces.

The NDC indicated that mismanagement on the part of the government has led to the hardship currently being faced by the people of Ghana.

But reacting to the address, Richard Ahiagbah said “The NDC’s SONA is a dismal & insincere attempt to misrepresent & incite Ghanaians. When NPP gave its SONAs in opposition, the state of GH was truly weak & in crisis from the mismanagement of the NDC govt. Ghanaians know we are in difficulties bcos of Covid&Ukraine war”.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners
Presidential staffer uses uprintable words on Adakabre for 'attacking' NAPO
Adakabre descends on NAPO over Bawumia’s Kente at Akwasiadae
'Shocked' Bawumia pays tribute to late deputy finance minister Akoto Osei
Ofori-Atta heads to China for crucial debt restructuring talks
Ex-CJ Sophia Akuffo speaks on serving all presidents under Fourth Republic
Ken Agyapong's defamation bouts with journalists: Anas, Baako, Kevin Taylor
Ken Agyapong threatens NPP in leaked audio
How Bawumia was mobbed by NPP supporters at Akwasidae
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother