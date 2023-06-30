NDC’s Volta Diaspora Caucus congratulates Gyakye Quayson on re-election victory in Assin North

Emblem of the Volta Diapora Caucus

The Volta Diapora Caucus of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has extended its congratulatory message to the MP-elect for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson on his landslide victory in the by-election.

The group, in a statement dated June 30, 2023, commended Gyakye Quayson for his hard work, dedication, selflessness, and humility, throughout the campaigning period in Assin North which earned him overwhelming support from constituents.



“Your hard work, dedication, selflessness, and humility exhibited throughout your interactions with your constituents have won their heart hence this overwhelming endorsement.



“The National Democratic Congress, Volta Diaspora Caucus, our MPs, and other identified groups in the party have all played their part in securing this much desired victory as a collective effort in fighting this inhumane injustice meted out to the good people of Assin North,” parts of the statement said.



The caucus also emphasized that the NDC's all-inclusive approach, demonstrated during the election, would ensure that the Assin North constituency remains an NDC seat forever.

“This Assin North seat will remain in the bosom of the NDC for a long time if this all-inclusiveness style adopted by the party is maintained whenever there is such an election,” it added.



The Volta Diaspora Caucus, however, warned that the landslide victory comes with great responsibility if the party wants to remain appealing to the constituents of Assin North.



It further expressed its commitment to support James Gyakye Quayson, to stay connected with both the constituents of Assin North and the Voltarians residing outside the region to win the 2024 general election.



“We would also like to sound a word of caution by borrowing these words ‘To whom much is given, much is expected’, we believe the Volta populated areas will continue to burn for the course of the NDC so we as their caucus will continue to be in touch with them in your constituency and the many other voltarians living outside the volta region to ensure maximum impact on elections in Ghana.

“Assin North has spoken, Ghana has spoken, and the world is singing along. Your victory is a victory for the NDC going into 2024 elections. The course of victory is continuing with full vigour, hard work, and passion throughout till December 2024 unabated. The victory of the NDC is coming again,” the statement added.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb





Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











NW/OGB