NDC’s 'Yenntua Demo' hypocritical and highly unnecessary – Ntim

Stephen Ayesu Ntim

The former National First Vice Chairman and aspiring National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, has chastised the opposition NDC over their Yentua demonstration.

The NPP’s top gun has labelled the demonstration as hypocritical and unnecessary. According to him, the NDC is just, as usual, trying to take advantage of the situation for political gains.



“We were in Ghana when the NDC demonstrated against the Communications tax in 2008 but ended up increasing the rate after winning executive power,” Mr. Ntim said while engaging party members during his tour of the North East Region.



He continued; “We were in Ghana when condoms, cutlasses were heavily taxed. What are they talking about?” he queried while engaging party members in the North East Region.



He further stated that it is unfortunate that the NDC is hinging their political fortunes on the e-levy to create this unnecessary tension in the country.

In his view, the ravages of the deadly coronavirus pandemic are being felt by every country.



“COVID-19 has negatively affected every country across the globe and Ghana is no exception. Cost of Living everywhere has gone up. Why blame Akufo-Addo for a phenomenon that has affected the whole world? No country’s citizens are experiencing a normal life. The NDC should stop banking their fortunes on this. It is a dishonest way of politicking, to say the least” he stressed.



He added that the government is currently engaging the populace in town hall meetings and will surely factor the concerns of the people in the final bill.



As a result of the above, if indeed the NDC mean well, they would rather join these town hall meetings so that their inputs can be properly captured for the good of all and not engage in this demonstration” he stated.