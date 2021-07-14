NDC’s call for probe into accounts of First Lady baseless – NPP’s Ama Daaku

Member of the communications team of the NPP, Ellen Ama Daaku

Member of the communications team of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Ellen Ama Daaku, has pointed out that First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo decided to pay back the allowances to the state because she was distraught with the public uproar that characterized the recommended emoluments for First and Second Ladies, saying the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) have no basis to demand for a probe into her accounts.

She said the First Lady was not happy about the public backlash against her when the whole issue about emoluments for First and Second Ladies was recommended by the Prof. Yaa Ntiamoah Baidu committee to parliament. The First Lady felt uncomfortable with the meaning and interpretations people were reading into it.



Ms. Daaku said that is the reason why the First Lady decided not to accept the recommended salary and also go further to reimburse the allowances allocated to her office since her husband assumed office in January 2017.



She said she cannot fathom why the opposition MP’s will push an agenda that she should pay interest on the allowance and also demand a probe into her account.



She also quizzed why the minority in parliament will demand a probe into her account, with what right do they demand that audit into her account and outfit. Pointing to the fact that Ghanaians did not vote nor appoint her into any public office to demand such a probe into her business.

Ms Daaku said this in an interview with Berla Mundi on the New Day show on TV3, Wednesday, July 14.



She was reacting on the back of the minority’s call to probe into the account of the First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo as a result of her paying back the allowances allocated to her since she assumed the mantle of the First Lady of Ghana.



“What the First and the Second Ladies have been receiving all along are allowances that were agreed on and they have been paid that. Then we all go to the market and for Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, per the tone of her letter, I don’t see anything arrogant about it, all I see is a lot of pain and she is uncomfortable with the sort of comments and personalisation of her and the Second Lady, they are uncomfortable with it. So she wants to return the money and she has returned the money, now that she has returned the money, what is our problem about paying interest and going into her account. What right do we have as Ghanaians to go into her account?” she quizzed.



She added “have we appointed her to any position? Have we employed her? Did we vote for her? I am asking all these questions because these are the questions we were asking her or reasons why she should even be receiving those allowances. It is her husband that we voted for, so right now that you want to go into her account, with what right?”