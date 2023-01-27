NDC's current challenges will not take away your incompetence – Dr Apaak to NPP

Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa Dr Clement Apaak

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South has said that his party will recover from the current friction it is experiencing due to the confusion over the appointment of its new parliamentary leadership.

In a tweet shared on Friday, January 27, 2023, Dr Clement Apaak posited that the running New Patriotic Party (NPP) should not rejoice over the current misunderstanding in the NDC because it will not affect the outcome of the 2024 elections.



He said that confusion in the NDC will not take away the bad governance of the NPP government, which has landed the country in the current economic mess.



“Our current misunderstandings will not affect our chances. The matter will be resolved and we will bounce back more united and determined.



“Tell yaanum that our current matter will not dwarf the economic meltdown, haircuts, high inflation, weak currency, higher cost of living, inadequate food in schools, and the rot/ chop chop captured in the Covid AG reports,” the tweet read.



The change in the leadership of the minority caucus of Parliament has led to some confusion in the NDC, with some members of the party, including some Members of Parliament, saying that the party’s parliamentarians should have been consulted before the move.

The NDC leadership has appointed the former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, as the minority leader in the 8th Parliament of Ghana’s Fourth Republic who replaced the MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu.



According to the NDC, Kofi Armah Buah, MP for Ellembele, will take over as the Deputy Minority leader.



While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First Deputy Minority Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the Second Deputy Minority Whip.



This was contained in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, from the National Democratic Congress dated January 23, 2023.

View the MP's tweets below:





Tell yaanum that our current matter will not dwarf the economic melt down, haircuts, high inflation, weak currency, higher cost of living, inadequate food in schools, and the rot/chop chop captured in the Covid AG reports. — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) January 26, 2023

IB/BOG