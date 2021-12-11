NDC’s despotic leaders only want praise singers in the party – Atubiga

Former member of NDC, Stephen Atubiga

Former member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Stephen Atubiga has described the leadership of the party as 'dictators' who do not take criticism.

According to him, to realize your true position in the political party, the moment you stop praising them and criticize leadership of the party, they will cut to size.



He said it’s a worrying feature of the political party that preaches probity and accountability since they should know better.



Stephen Atubiga made these known in several posts he shared on Facebook.



To him, the earlier the party deals with this form of dictatorship, the better else they will continue to suffer losses in elections.

“Any NDC member who wants to know his real membership status should just criticize their flaws and immediately get an NPP membership from the NDC.”



Adding that, “Allowing Vandam and the NDC to lead this country again is like asking your bad ex to come to sleep with you again. NLC is the alternative and not also Walewale Chuck Norris”.



He indicated that “When you are hungry looking wrecked, then you are a good loyal NDC member. The day you look good and try to correct them. automatically makes you an NPP member”.