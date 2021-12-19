NDC’s election petition was fundamentally incompetent because the evidence was based on tea and biscuit - Veep

Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has described the 2020 presidential election petition presented before the Supreme Court by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by its presidential candidate former President John Dramani Mahama as fundamentally incompetent.

Taking his turn to address party delegates at the NPP’s delegates conference, he said although the NDC claimed to their supporters that the 2020 polls were rigged, they failed to provide the evidence to support their allegations.



He said “interestingly, the NDC decided to challenge the victory of the NPP in court. However, rather than mounting a serious effort, they rather went to the Supreme Court to tell us that the Electoral Commission gave them tea without biscuits,” he said.



He said unlike the NPP that went to court with all the pink sheets to prove their case after the 2012 polls, the NDC failed to provide a single pink sheet to support their case.

Dr. Bawumia disclosed the NPP provided over 10,000 pink sheets to support their case and yet, the NDC could not provide a single pink sheet.



He referenced the responses from Johnson Asiedu Nketiah when he was quizzed by the apex court over their collated results and pink sheets.



“Their election petition was fundamentally incompetent and the bottom line is that they had no evidence to challenge our victory notwithstanding all the noise they made to deceive their supporters,” he concluded.