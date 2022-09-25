NDC's former deputy IT director enters race for Okere Youth Organizer

NDC Former Deputy IT Director, Kwadwo Gyeke -Darko

Former Deputy National Director of Information and Technology (IT) for opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, Kwadwo Gyeke -Darko has descended to contest branch election in Okere Constituency in the Eastern Region.

Mr. Gyeke -Darko picked forms to contest as branch youth organizer at social center 2 branch in Adukrom -Akuapem.



Mr. Gyeke-Dako who has previously served the party in various capacities such as Deputy Eastern Regional Communications Officer (then Propaganda Officer), Regional Director of Elections, and Deputy National I.T Director of the NDC, said the heartbeat of the party is the branches therefore the need for the branches to be formidable.



He believes, his 15 years of experience in politics and political organization will help strengthen the branch to help canvass more votes for the NDC in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



“One thing that reflects a lot and features constantly in the survival of every political organization is how well the party organizes its base (BRANCH) or what others may term as the polling station. The kind of human resource at the base or the branch is a major factor for every serious political party seeking to win political power to serve its country,” Kwadwo Gyeke -Darko said.



He will build strong data at the branch to become a model for the party.

Kwadwo Gyeke- Darko emphasized that he is not contesting as branch Youth Organiser for the sake of it, but to motivate and inspire other stalwarts of the party to get involved with activities of their branches and adopt and support the branches. This he believes is the only surest way to win power in 2024.



He assured the constituency executives of Okere of his preparedness to serve as polling agent in the 2024 elections to make sure every single vote is counted during the elections, and also monitor the electioneering process.



He assured Ghanaians that the next NDC administration from January 2025 led by President John Mahama will put Ghana back on the progressive path, and bring prosperity to all.



Vetting is ongoing for the branch elections which has garnered competitive interests in the Eastern region.



The party, last week, announced guidelines for the conduct of the party’s constituency, regional and national executive elections.

The party said processes for the constituency elections start September 20 to December 10, 2022, with the national elections slated for December 17, 2022.



The constituency elections would take place on October 22 and 23, 2022 while that of the region would be on November 12 and 13, 2022.



Filing fees



According to the NDC, for the regional elections, the filing for regional chairman would be GH¢4,000, with the regional vice-chairman, secretary, organiser, and communication officer paying GH¢3,000 each.



The regional women organiser, youth organiser, Zongo caucus coordinator would pay GH¢2,000 each, he said.

For the constituency elections, the filing for constituency chairman would be GH¢600 with that for vice chairman, secretary, organiser, treasurer and communication officer being GH¢400.



The NDC general secretary disclosed that persons with disability (PWDs) shall pay only 50 percent of the approved fees.



He said the filing fees for the national elections would be announced at later date.