NDC's future rests with Kwabena Duffuor - Group

Former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

National Democratic Congress (NDC) activists and members have taken to social media to heap praise on former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, likening him to Ghana’s most illustrious leader, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

On Tuesday, activists, members and some executives of the NDC took to Dr. Duffuor’s Twitter handle to praise him after the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana had tweeted a shoutout to Ghana’s first president.



“You are just like the great man that you are praising,” wrote Mr. Solomon Donkor, an activist of the NDC in the Greater Accra Region.



This was followed by Mr. Francis Anyidoho, who commented that, “you are the NDC’s modern-day Kwame Nkrumah and we cannot wait to have you as our next president.”



On the 21st of September which is observed as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day in honour of the first President, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor tweeted that Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was very exemplary as a leader.



“Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s life was an exemplary one of vision and service,” Dr. Duffuor tweeted.



He added, “On this Nkrumah Memorial Day, may we be inspired by the bravery of our nation’s founder to live for a higher purpose that serves mother Ghana.”

Dr. Duffuor’s tweet has since been circulated thousands of times on social media platforms including WhatsApp and Facebook.



It has also been retweeted at least forty times on Twitter.



“A new Nkrumah for a new NDC is our ticket to recapture power in 2024,” reiterated Mr. Francis Anyidoho who is the NDC’s Brach Secretary for Down City in the Greater Accra Region.



According to him, Dr. Duffuor’s decision to roll out the grassroots re-energizing program, the ‘Ahotor Project’ has since cast him as a type of Kwame Nkrumah for modern day Ghana.



“Just like Nkrumah never took from the people, but rather sacrificed and served the common interest, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has been serving the interest of the downtrodden people of the NDC whom Mahama abandoned and neglected,” he added.