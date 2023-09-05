NDC’s prayer for Bawumia to lose NPP primaries is 'laughable fantacy' - Tema MCE

Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) Yohane Amarh Ashitey

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has said that in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s upcoming presidential primary in November, the party has been presented with a special duty to disappoint its main opponents.

In an interview, he said the open desire of members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to see Vice President Bawumia lose the primary makes it imperative for the party to elect him as the next flagbearer.



“When your arch-rival openly prays and tries to convince you not to elect someone in a race to lead you into elections, you know it is because they are afraid that such a person will be unbeatable for them,” the MCE said.



Consequently, Yohane Amarh Ashitey called on the NPP “to do everything to disappoint the NDC during the presidential primary.”



In the build-up to the NPP’s presidential primary in November, the opposition NDC has been openly desiring to see the ruling party elect anyone else but Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



In fact, some party aficionados, including the NDC’s former executive member for Tema East, Stephen Ashitey Adjei, alias Moshake, has been giving voice to their thoughts about fears for a Bawumia candidature.

Moshake recently called on his party the NDC to fast and pray so that Dr. Bawumia does not get elected.



According to Yohane Amarh Ashitey, the desperation of the NDC is right because Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia indeed will be a serious threat to them if he is elected as the NPP’s flagbearer for 2024.



“It is understandable that the NDC will be fearful of Dr. Bawumia because already, polls are beginning to show that he will be a threat to John Mahama,” he said.



This point by the MCE is in reference to the prediction by respected Ghanaian pollster, Ben Ephson, that if the NPP elects Bawumia, the NDC’s John Mahama will find it very difficult to win the election even though some polls, including one by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), have called it for the NDC.



“The NDC’s prayer for Dr. Bawumia to lose the presidential primary is the more reason the NPP Must vote for him,” the MCE added.