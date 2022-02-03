NDC’s problem is organisation, not communication - Solomon Nkansah

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication Officer, Solomon Nkansah

Solomon Nkansah speaks on NDC’s defeat in 2016 and 2020

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication Officer, Solomon Nkansah, has cited organization as the bane of his party’s defeat in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.



Speaking on Top 103.1 FM political show "Final Point" with Kwabena Owusu Agyemang, the former communications officer of the opposition party, emphasized that the party’s problems emanate from organization and not communication.



Mr Nkansah stated that the NDC as a party will never lose an election if it put in place what he described as scientific solutions tailored towards addressing the party’s electoral challenges.

He cited several of the party’s strongholds including Volta, Oti, Central, Western North and Bono East Regions, noting that such areas are categorized as poverty stricken.



Solomon Nkansah noted that migration of people from these areas into urban areas for better economic conditions goes in the disfavour of the NDC especially when they are unable to travel home during elections.



“In 2000 there was no general voter registration. So between 1996 and 2000, a lot more of NDC supporters became displaced which I have termed as ‘voter entrapment.’ And this is coming out of the fact that a lot of our support base is within poverty-stricken communities in Ghana.



“When you take the five Northern Regions, Volta, Oti, Central Region, Western North and Bono East; averagely it is estimated that about 250,000 people migrate from these areas to the Southern and middle belt in search of jobs per annum. So you need to be able to study the trend and implement proper scientific solutions,” he stated.



