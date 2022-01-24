NDC’s rejection of E-levy is linked to 2024 elections – Egyapa-Mercer explains

Andrew Egyapa Mercer, the Member of Parliament for Sekondi

MPs fight over E-levy passage

Government to resubmit E-levy when House reconvenes



Minority vow to continue stiff opposition of the Bill



Member of Parliament for Sekondi, Andrew Egyapa-Mercer has stated what he says is the main reason for which the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, remains stiffly opposed to the Electronic Transactions (E-levy).



He claimed during an appearance on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo programme that the NDC fears that the E-levy will give government needed fiscal space to undertake development and set the grounds for a 2024 victory for the party when next polls are held.



“If government takes the E-levy, available revenue will be used to pay salaries and statutory funds and interests on loans.



“That new revenue will allow us raise revenue for development without going in for loans. If this money gets into the hands of government, the NDC is afraid that Ghanaians will not vote for them in 2024. That’s their reason,” he stated.

Pushed by the host to explain how he arrived at that conclusion, he challenged the NDC to rather come up with an alternative to the E-levy if they indeed meant well for the ordinary Ghanaian.



“That is their main point and I am telling you on authority. Let them propose an alternative, they have been in government before, remember VAT on financial services? Theirs was 17.5% ad there was no pandemic and all other expenditures this government has made,” he added.



The MP, who doubles as Deputy Minister for Energy also touted some of the major reasons for which the E-levy was needed.



“Difference between 17.5% then and 1.75% now is all in a bid to allow for development efforts, if youth unemployment is not tackled, Ghana faces a national security threat. Put politics aside and make constructive inputs in the bill. Their entrenched position is borne out of their political interest and not the interest of Ghanaians,” he stressed.



Parliament late last year failed to pass the E-levy Bill into law after MPs violently disagreed over some procedures and processes during the vote.



Government through the Finance Minister has stated that the Bill will be resubmitted with some changes, there are reports suggesting that the 1.75% rate could be lowered.