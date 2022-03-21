NDC's stance on E-Levy unpatriotic - Ellen Daaku

Ellen Ama Daaku is a member of the NPP communications team

E-Levy yet to be reintroduced in parliament

Parliament split in half between NDC, NPP



Let's discuss the E-Levy - Ellen Daaku



A member of the communications team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ellen Ama Daaku, has described the unwavering stance of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) as unpatriotic.



She explained that the NPP government's intention to introduce the E-Levy is to ensure that Ghana internally generates its own money; however, it appears the NDC is only out to sabotage all of its efforts.



"A lot of people have kicked against it (E-Levy), my issue is we need to have a discussion on it, but with the stance they (the NDC) have taken, and for me, that stance is unpatriotic, we are in a whole economic issue – all of us, government is bringing up ideas, policies to help us get out of it.

"One of them is E-Levy so that we get money from inside, instead of borrowing from outside, which you are also on the rooftop screaming about, you said no. Assuming the E-Levy doesn't pass through, another policy will come. Are they telling us that every single policy that the government brings, because we are 137/137 in parliament, they're going to stand against it?



"Is that what they want to announce to Ghanaians; so that in the next three years, we are going to have fights in parliament, our parliamentarians are not going to come together for the good of all of us and move on?" she said.



Ellen Daaku was speaking on Monday, March 21, 2022, edition of the Good Morning Ghana show on Metro TV, monitored by GhanaWeb.



The government is yet to relay the E-Levy before parliament for deliberations towards getting it approved into law.