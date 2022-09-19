NDC's victory in 2024 will be Ghana's second independence - Bright Botchway

Aspiring NDC Central Regional Youth Organizer, Bright Botchway

The aspiring Central Regional Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Bright Botchway, has pledged and charged Ghanaians to go all out and vote out NPP on December 7, 2024, as the win of NDC will liberate them from the suffering NPP has plunged the country into.

Speaking at UEW women's summit last Saturday, BB, as he is popularly known, stated that President Akufo-Addo had failed woefully since he grasped power from the NDC.



He added that the Akufo-Addo-led government has been characterized by corruption, insecurity, lawlessness, and untold hardship; thus, only friends and families are benefiting from his administration.



He further noted that the NDC would bring powerful policies that could make life better for Ghanaians, stressing that getting the NPP out of power would be second independence for Ghanaians.



He again said the long-lasting solution to social and economic challenges confronting Ghana will surely be addressed when National Democratic Congress (NDC) recaptures power come 2024.



"High unemployment rate in the country, businesses suffering, the economy on feeble wheels under this inept government will be a thing of the past," he said.

NDC executives, great women in the party from all walks of life, party faithful and sympathizers thronged Winneba to listen to the incoming Central Regional Youth Organizer, Mr Bright Botchway, as he outlined NDC's solutions to the country's social and economic woes.



He emphasized that there is a well-crafted plan to create more job opportunities for the teeming youth, and also, NDC will solve the country's "galamsey" menace, which has caused extensive destruction to vegetation cover and water bodies.



He commended all party faithful for their hard work in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections and said before the election, NDC had 106 seats in parliament; however, "now the party has 137 seats".



He admonished party executives to eschew selfish interest, pulling him down and backbiting, thus working closely for the common interest of NDC for a smooth win in the 2024 elections.