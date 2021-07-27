NDC sacks Koku Anyidoho

Former member of NDC, Koku Anyidoho

• Effective Tuesday, July 27, 2021, Koku Anyidoho will not be recognized as a member of the NDC

• Koku Anyidoho is to return any party property in his custody



• He will also forfeit any money he paid to the party



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expelled Koku Anyidoho for indiscipline.



The decision was taken by the Functional Executive Committee of the party.



"At its meeting on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) considered the report and recommendations of the National Disciplinary Committee on the case of misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against you (Koku Anyidoho), pursuant to article 48(1)(9)(a) of the NDC constitution,” part of a statement from the party stated.

“You are, therefore, by the decision of FEC expelled from the National Democratic Congress and for that matter, you are no longer recognized as a member of the party and cannot carry yourself as such," it added.



Koku Anyidoho has been asked to return any property in his custody belonging to the party.



Also, he will forfeit monies, dues or subscription fees that he’s made to the party while he was an active member.



Read the sack letter below.



