NDC settled on propagandists as leaders – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Private legal practitioner, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has noted that Ghana’s largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) settled on a group of propagandists as its leaders.

He made this observation whiles congratulating winners in the just-ended National Delegates Congress of the National Democratic Congress that took place at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Gabby Asare Otchere Darko is of the belief that the NDC will choose propaganda as their strategy for the 2024 election considering the kind of leadership their delegates settled for.



He said “Congratulations to the NDC and their new national officers! Asiedu Nketia is now the Chairman-General (apologies to Kwami!) What is clear is that Ghana’s opposition party has settled on a solid team of accomplished propagandists in all departments. The strategy for 2024 is set”.

Asiedu Nketia who has been General Secretary for seventeen years is now Chairman of the largest opposition party. Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey is the party’s General Secretary, Joseph Yamin is the Organizer, Hannah Bissiw leads the women whiles George Opare Addo leads the youth in the political party.



The new leadership is expected to ensure they unite the party towards a single course of winning the next General Election and coming to power to “save” Ghana.



