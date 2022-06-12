1
NDC should be a party of opportunities for all - Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader In Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu

Sun, 12 Jun 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has advised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to make the umbrella family one of opportunities for all.

He made the remarks at the 30th anniversary celebration of the NDC.

“Opportunity for youth, opportunity for women and provide a protective space for our women who may not be able to engage in the rigorous black male campaign.”

He further asked the party to adopt measures to ensure equity for its prospective legislators.

“We need to draw a roadmap and a new strategy as to how to determine members of Parliament democratically while waning and watering down the influence of money in the choice of our candidates for competitive elections within the NDC.”

“We need to deepen the values and ethos of democracy within the party, give the opportunity to every other person with the party to release their full potential within established rules and norms established by the party,” the Minority Leader said.

