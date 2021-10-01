NDC should be careful with Kelvin Taylor - Solomon Nkansah warns

Social Media Commentator, Kelvin Taylor

Former National Communication Officer for the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Solomon Nkansah, has said the NDC leadership should be watchful on how they relate with Journalist Kelvin Taylor.

He described Kelvin Taylor as an agent hired to destroy the party, asking the NDC to disassociate itself from him.



Hon Muntaka Mubarak has been battling the US-based journalist for alleging that he has been receiving contracts from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.



Muntaka said in a video shared on his social media pages that Kevin Taylor is a member of the NPP who is embittered by the decision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sideline him in his government.

Solomon Nkansah says Kevin Taylor is causing disunity in NDC. “You are an agent of NPP who is trying to destroy the NDC. You claim you speak for NDC but it is only Nana Akufo-Addo you speak against.”



“I’m pleading with NDC executives to release an official statement to disassociate themselves with what Kevin Taylor is saying because he is destroying the party with his recent false allegations against the leadership of the party," Solomon Nkansah exclusively told Reynold Agyeman on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.



He stated that Kevin Taylor’s actions are an affront to the dictates of journalism as he does not crosscheck his facts before publishing them hence he should bring evidence levelled against Muntaka Mubarak.